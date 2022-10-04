AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $254,864.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain launched on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com.

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

