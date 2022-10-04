Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Aflac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Aflac by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,708,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,883 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.