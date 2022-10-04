Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a market cap of C$27.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

