Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Airbus Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

