Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Airbus Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.