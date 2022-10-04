Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

EADSY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

