Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

