AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AWF opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.