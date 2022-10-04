AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:AWF opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
