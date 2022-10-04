AllianceBlock Hits Market Cap of $50.14 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $50.14 million and $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock launched on September 2nd, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

