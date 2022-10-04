AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 8.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,092.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 120,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AlloVir by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

