Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.3 %

GOOG opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

