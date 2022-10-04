Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. 759,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.