Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 641,686 shares.The stock last traded at $58.99 and had previously closed at $56.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 840.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

