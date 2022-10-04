Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.5 %

MO opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

