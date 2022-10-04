Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $30.79 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,491,264,940 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

