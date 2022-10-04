American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 161,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,450 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.22 million, a P/E ratio of -33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.