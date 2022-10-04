American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

