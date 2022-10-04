American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 637,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 254,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $610.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

