Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

