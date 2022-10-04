AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $146.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.