Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.