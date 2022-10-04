Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

EL traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.45. 19,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,339. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

