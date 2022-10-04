Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 5.6 %

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,006. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

