Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.48.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. 236,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

