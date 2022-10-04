Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 170 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 47.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ASML by 50.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $33.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.04. 32,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.91. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

