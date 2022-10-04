Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 84 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $10.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

