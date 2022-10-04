Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 171,832 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. 135,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $164.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

