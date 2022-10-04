Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

9/23/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $129.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $142.00.

9/23/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $136.00.

9/22/2022 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00.

8/27/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,496. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

