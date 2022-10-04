Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) and Its Competitors

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 719 3148 7343 166 2.61

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,544.58% -64.26% -23.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.63 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -1.22

Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics rivals beat Vivos Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

