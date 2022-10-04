AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AU traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 335,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,290. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.