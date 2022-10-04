AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 3.5 %

AU stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

