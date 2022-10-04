Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 29,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,586. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.