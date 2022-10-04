Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,045. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

