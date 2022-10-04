Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 147,853 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,179. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

