Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,458,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 493,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526,825. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

