Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

