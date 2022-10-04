ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 420,076 shares.The stock last traded at $229.77 and had previously closed at $227.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.
ANSYS Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
