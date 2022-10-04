ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 420,076 shares.The stock last traded at $229.77 and had previously closed at $227.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.