Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $891.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.