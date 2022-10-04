Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
