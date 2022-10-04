Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 368,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.