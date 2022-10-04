Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $41.35

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $43.78. Appian shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 2,539 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.