Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 255.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 852,817 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,798,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

LFG opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

