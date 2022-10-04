Ares Protocol Price Reaches $0.0025 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.51 million and $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

