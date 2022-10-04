Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.3 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

