Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. 46,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

