Arweave Price Tops $9.49 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $612.98 million and $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.49 or 0.00048326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,635.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00593616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00593466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00245932 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.