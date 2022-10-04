AS Roma Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00018579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.

AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

