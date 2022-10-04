ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $431.68

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $431.68, but opened at $459.68. ASML shares last traded at $458.57, with a volume of 10,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.87 and a 200 day moving average of $539.91.

ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

