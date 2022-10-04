Aspiriant LLC Buys 253 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 230,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

