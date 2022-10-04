Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,470 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

