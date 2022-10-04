Aspiriant LLC Has $151.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $151,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.17. 83,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

