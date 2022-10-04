Aspiriant LLC Has $24.48 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,468 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 3.44% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 259,036 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 650,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 641,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 436,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 262,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.